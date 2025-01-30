6 Analysts Assess Ashland: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Ashland ASH, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $83.0, a high estimate of $93.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. Highlighting a 7.09% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $89.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ashland by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $68.00 $81.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $80.00 $90.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $93.00 $95.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $84.00 $83.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $90.00 $95.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $83.00 $92.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ashland. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ashland compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ashland's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ashland's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Ashland

Ashland Inc is a world-wide specialty materials company that serves a wide range of industrial markets. The company has a business-centric operating model and is organized into four distinct segments: life sciences, personal care, specialty additives, and intermediates. Key customers for the firm include pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers of personal care products, food and beverages, and nutraceuticals and supplements. The life sciences segment derives maximum revenue. The company generates its sales from North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, and Others.

Key Indicators: Ashland's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Ashland's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -22.41%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ashland's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -40.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ashland's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.04%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ashland's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.55.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

