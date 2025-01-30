Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (21 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 21 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 7 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 3 0 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, revealing an average target of $491.76, a high estimate of $586.00, and a low estimate of $408.00. A decline of 1.86% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight $460.00 $460.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $533.00 $535.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $480.00 $480.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $460.00 $555.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Lowers Buy $460.00 $550.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $430.00 $426.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $500.00 $503.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $418.00 $509.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $520.00 $566.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $535.00 $600.00 Ying Huang B of A Securities Lowers Buy $522.00 $545.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Hold $494.00 $490.00 Michael Yee Jefferies Raises Buy $550.00 $500.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Announces Buy $575.00 - Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Sell $408.00 $361.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $486.00 $480.00 Colin Bristow UBS Raises Buy $586.00 $562.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $480.00 $480.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $451.00 $437.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $503.00 $510.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $476.00 $473.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Vertex Pharmaceuticals's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vertex Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors targeting acute and chronic pain using nonopioid treatments, and small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Understanding the Numbers: Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vertex Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.61% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Vertex Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 37.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.93%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, Vertex Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

