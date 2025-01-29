8 Analysts Have This To Say About Nurix Therapeutics

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Nurix Therapeutics NRIX over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $32.25, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.74% increase from the previous average price target of $30.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Nurix Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $28.00 $29.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $36.00 $35.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $31.00 $31.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Jeet Mukherjee BTIG Announces Buy $35.00 - Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Etzer Darout BMO Capital Announces Outperform $35.00 - Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Nurix Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Nurix Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Nurix Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Nurix Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. The company's pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Brutons tyrosine kinase, or BTK, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, or CBL-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Its drug candidate from protein degradation portfolio, NX-2127, is an orally available BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. Its drug candidate from E3 ligase inhibitor portfolio, NX-1607, is an orally available CBL-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Nurix Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Nurix Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 August, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -31.84%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Nurix Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -388.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nurix Therapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nurix Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.56%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Nurix Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

