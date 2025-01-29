The Analyst Verdict: Invesco In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

Invesco IVZ underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $18.78, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Marking an increase of 1.35%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $18.53.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Invesco among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $18.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $19.00 $19.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $19.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $17.00 $17.50 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $19.00 $19.25 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $18.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $18.00 $19.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $19.00 $18.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $20.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Invesco. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Invesco. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Invesco compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Invesco compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Invesco's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Invesco's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Invesco analyst ratings.

Delving into Invesco's Background

Invesco provides investment-management services to retail (68% of managed assets) and institutional (32%) clients. At the end of October 2024, the firm had $1.792 trillion in assets under management spread among its equity (58% of AUM), balanced (3%), fixed-income (22%), alternative investment (7%), and money market (10%) operations. Passive products account for 43% of Invesco's total AUM, including 65% of the company's equity operations and 15% of its fixed-income platform. Invesco's us retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country. The firm also has a meaningful presence outside of North America, with 29% of its AUM sourced from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (14%) and Asia (15%).

Financial Insights: Invesco

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Invesco displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.09%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Invesco's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invesco's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invesco's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Invesco's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.69.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.