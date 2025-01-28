A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Elevance Health Through 6 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Elevance Health ELV over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $492.5, with a high estimate of $512.00 and a low estimate of $478.00. A decline of 6.69% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Elevance Health among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $478.00 $483.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $485.00 $485.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $512.00 $501.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $480.00 $520.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Outperform $505.00 $585.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $495.00 $593.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Elevance Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Elevance Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Elevance Health compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Elevance Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Elevance Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Elevance Health's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Elevance Health analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Elevance Health

Elevance Health remains one of the leading health insurers in the U.S., providing medical benefits to 47 million medical members as of December 2023. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Elevance differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012 and MMM in 2021, Elevance's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, too.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Elevance Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Elevance Health's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.66% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Elevance Health's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Elevance Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.98%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Elevance Health's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.36% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Elevance Health's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.76. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.