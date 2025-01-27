Forecasting The Future: 17 Analyst Projections For Qorvo

Qorvo QRVO underwent analysis by 17 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 11 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 7 2 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $89.24, with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $73.00. This current average has decreased by 17.58% from the previous average price target of $108.27.

A clear picture of Qorvo's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $110.00 $85.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $90.00 $80.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $106.00 $90.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $90.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $78.00 $99.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $80.00 $98.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Announces Hold $73.00 - Matthew Ramsay TD Cowen Lowers Hold $85.00 $125.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $120.00 Peter Peng JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $95.00 $115.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $85.00 $100.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $90.00 $115.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $90.00 $115.00 Anthony Stoss Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $105.00 $142.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $80.00 $115.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $100.00 $135.00 Karl Ackerman Exane BNP Paribas Announces Neutral $80.00 -

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Qorvo's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Qorvo

Qorvo represents the combined entity of RF Micro Devices and TriQuint Semiconductor, which merged in January 2015. The company specializes in radio frequency filters, power amplifiers, and front-end modules used in many of the world's most advanced smartphones. Qorvo also has a suite of products sold into a variety of nonsmartphone end markets, such as wireless base stations, cable TV and networking equipment, and infrastructure and military applications.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Qorvo

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Qorvo's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.16%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.67%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qorvo's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qorvo's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, Qorvo faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

