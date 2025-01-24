Assessing SLM: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on SLM SLM in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $30.88, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average has increased by 9.31% from the previous average price target of $28.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of SLM by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $30.00 $29.00 Michael Kaye Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $33.00 $32.00 Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Raises Buy $34.00 $31.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $32.00 $30.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $29.00 $27.00 Jeffery Harte Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $32.00 $26.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $27.00 $24.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $30.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SLM compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SLM's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into SLM's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into SLM's Background

SLM Corp is the largest student lender in the country. It makes and holds student loans through the guaranteed Federal Family Education Loan Program as well as through private channels. It also engages in debt-management operations, including accounts receivable and collections services, and runs college savings programs.

SLM: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, SLM faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.1% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: SLM's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.97%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SLM's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SLM's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.21, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

