12 Analysts Have This To Say About Duolingo

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Duolingo DUOL over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $363.67, a high estimate of $425.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. Marking an increase of 20.94%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $300.70.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Duolingo by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Colantuoni Jefferies Announces Hold $370.00 - Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $385.00 $370.00 Bryan Smilek JP Morgan Raises Overweight $400.00 $360.00 Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Raises Neutral $375.00 $355.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $425.00 - Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Buy $408.00 $355.00 Wyatt Swanson DA Davidson Raises Buy $350.00 $250.00 Bryan Smilek JP Morgan Raises Overweight $360.00 $303.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $275.00 $250.00 Mario Lu Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $295.00 $183.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $370.00 $310.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $351.00 $271.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Duolingo. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Duolingo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Duolingo's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Duolingo's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc is a technology company that develops mobile learning platform to learn languages and is the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Its products are powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence and delivered with class art, animation, and design to make it easier for learners to stay motivated master new material, and achieve their learning goals. Its solutions include The Duolingo Language Learning App, Super Duolingo, Duolingo English Test: AI-Driven Language Assessment, Duolingo For Schools, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo Math. It has three predominant sources of revenue; time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising placement by third parties, and the Duolingo English Test.

Duolingo: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Duolingo displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 39.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Duolingo's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Duolingo's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.94%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, Duolingo adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

