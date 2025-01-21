What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Best Buy Co

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Best Buy Co BBY, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 5 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Best Buy Co, presenting an average target of $102.5, a high estimate of $117.00, and a low estimate of $89.00. Highlighting a 5.02% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $107.92.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Best Buy Co. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $105.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $89.00 $95.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Steven Forbes Guggenheim Lowers Buy $105.00 $110.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $89.00 $95.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $115.00 $123.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $95.00 $107.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Lowers Buy $101.00 $109.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Buy $100.00 $110.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $110.00 $115.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $117.00 $111.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Lowers Buy $109.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Best Buy Co. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Best Buy Co compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Best Buy Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About Best Buy Co

With $43.5 billion in consolidated 2023 sales, Best Buy is the largest pure-play consumer electronics retailer in the US, boasting roughly 8.3% share of the North American market and north of 33% share of offline sales in the region, per our calculations, CTA, and Euromonitor data. The firm generates the bulk of its sales in-store, with mobile phones and tablets, computers, and appliances representing its three largest categories. Recent investments in e-commerce fulfillment, accelerated by the covid-19 pandemic, have seen the US e-commerce channel roughly double from prepandemic levels, with management estimating that it will represent a mid-30% proportion of sales moving forward.

Best Buy Co: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Best Buy Co's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 October, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.19%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Best Buy Co's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.82% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Best Buy Co's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.67% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Best Buy Co's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.32. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

