10 Analysts Assess Penumbra: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Penumbra PEN in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $271.1, a high estimate of $323.00, and a low estimate of $235.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $230.75, the current average has increased by 17.49%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Penumbra by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Priya Sachdeva UBS Announces Buy $305.00 - Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $285.00 $240.00 Steve Lichtman Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $275.00 - Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $245.00 $220.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $275.00 $190.00 Jason Mills Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $323.00 $260.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $270.00 $232.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $250.00 $235.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $235.00 $225.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $248.00 $244.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Penumbra. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Penumbra's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Penumbra

Penumbra Inc develops and manufactures medical devices for the neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets. Its products are sold to hospitals and are developed for use by specialist physicians. The neurovascular product category contributes to the majority of revenue. Within the neurovascular business, the firm offers products for neurovascular access, ischemic stroke, neurovascular embolization, and neurosurgical tool markets. In the peripheral vascular business, the firm sells devices related to peripheral embolization and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Penumbra: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Penumbra's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.11% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Penumbra's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.81%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Penumbra's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.96%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.21.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

