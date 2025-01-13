Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For Bicycle Therapeutics

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $35.18, along with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. Experiencing a 12.27% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $40.10.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Bicycle Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $26.00 $32.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $33.00 $55.00 Kalpit Patel B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $17.00 $28.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $25.00 - Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bicycle Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bicycle Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bicycle Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bicycle Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines which are referred to as Bicycles. The Bicycles are synthetic short peptides constrained to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. Its initial internal programs are focused on oncology indications with high unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate, BT1718, is a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate, or BTC.

Understanding the Numbers: Bicycle Therapeutics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Bicycle Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -50.0%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bicycle Therapeutics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1898.43%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bicycle Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

