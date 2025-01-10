The Analyst Verdict: Sunnova Energy Intl In The Eyes Of 13 Experts

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Sunnova Energy Intl NOVA over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $7.71, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. This current average represents a 31.95% decrease from the previous average price target of $11.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Sunnova Energy Intl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $4.50 $14.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $4.00 $8.00 Jeff Osborne TD Cowen Announces Hold $5.00 - Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $9.00 $12.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $11.00 $12.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $4.50 $8.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $6.00 $12.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $8.00 $10.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $6.25 $9.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $12.00 $18.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Buy $10.00 $12.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $10.00 $12.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $10.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sunnova Energy Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sunnova Energy Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sunnova Energy Intl compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sunnova Energy Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Sunnova Energy Intl's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sunnova Energy Intl analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Sunnova Energy Intl: A Closer Look

Sunnova Energy International Inc is a residential solar and energy storage service provider company. It offers services such as operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, and onsite power optimization. The products and services offered by the group include Add-on battery storage, Home solar protection plans, New solar battery storage, and various other solar systems. It operates in a single reportable segment: solar energy products and services.

A Deep Dive into Sunnova Energy Intl's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sunnova Energy Intl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.6% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Sunnova Energy Intl's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -52.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sunnova Energy Intl's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.96%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.96%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, Sunnova Energy Intl faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.