36 Analysts Assess ServiceNow: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 36 analysts have released ratings for ServiceNow NOW, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 20 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 8 12 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $1077.83, a high estimate of $1300.00, and a low estimate of $900.00. This current average reflects an increase of 12.48% from the previous average price target of $958.26.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of ServiceNow's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $1200.00 $1050.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $1200.00 $1000.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1210.00 $1045.00 Robert Majek Raymond James Announces Outperform $1200.00 - David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $1200.00 $1000.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $1210.00 $1070.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Hold $1100.00 $900.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $1300.00 $1025.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1250.00 $1150.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $1150.00 $1020.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Buy $1250.00 $1100.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $1150.00 $1075.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $1070.00 $980.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1150.00 $1050.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $1071.00 $1068.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Raises Outperform $913.00 $906.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1045.00 $985.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $1025.00 $1000.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $990.00 $900.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $1040.00 $1020.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $1000.00 $950.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1050.00 $1025.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $1000.00 $850.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $1000.00 $980.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $950.00 $820.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $975.00 $900.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $1000.00 $850.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $1075.00 $900.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Hold $900.00 $780.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $960.00 $900.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $1000.00 $900.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $1068.00 $915.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $1020.00 $825.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $980.00 $850.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $1000.00 $850.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Buy $1100.00 $900.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ServiceNow. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ServiceNow compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ServiceNow compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ServiceNow's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into ServiceNow's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into ServiceNow's Background

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

ServiceNow: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: ServiceNow displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ServiceNow's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.81%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ServiceNow's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.36%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

