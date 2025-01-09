Where Penguin Solutions Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Penguin Solutions PENG, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $25.25, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 13.53% lower than the prior average price target of $29.20.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Penguin Solutions is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $27.00 $25.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Announces Buy $30.00 - Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Rustam Kanga JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $23.00 - Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $21.00 - Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $22.00 $27.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $27.00 $32.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $25.00 $35.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Penguin Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Penguin Solutions compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Penguin Solutions's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Penguin Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions Inc is an end-to-end technology company engaged in Intelligent Platform Solutions, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED business. Its product include Servers, software, OCP HPC & AI system, Racks and Edge. Servers include AMD-based Serves, Intel-based Servers, etc. Software products include Scyld ClusterWare, Scyld Cloud Central, etc. OCP HPC & AI Systems includes OCP Servers & Storage and etc.

Penguin Solutions: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Penguin Solutions's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 August, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.74%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Penguin Solutions's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Penguin Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -6.03%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Penguin Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Penguin Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.83. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

