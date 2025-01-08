What Analysts Are Saying About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock

Throughout the last three months, 21 analysts have evaluated Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 14 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 12 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $1045.29, a high estimate of $1260.00, and a low estimate of $165.00. This current average represents a 12.23% decrease from the previous average price target of $1190.88.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $1004.00 $1126.00 William Pickering Bernstein Lowers Outperform $1070.00 $1110.00 John Newman Canaccord Genuity Announces Hold $165.00 - Tim Anderson B of A Securities Announces Underperform $565.00 - Alexandria Hammond Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $1150.00 - Geoff Meacham Citigroup Announces Neutral $895.00 - Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $1000.00 $1150.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $1184.00 $1235.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $1215.00 $1260.00 Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Overweight $1065.00 $1080.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $1195.00 $1242.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $1190.00 $1300.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $1126.00 $1137.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $1260.00 $1260.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $1175.00 $1250.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $1150.00 $1200.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $1015.00 $1015.00 Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Overweight $1080.00 $1220.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $1050.00 $1200.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $1260.00 $1260.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $1137.00 $1200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

Discovering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: A Closer Look

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including low-dose Eylea and Eylea HD, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Dupixent in immunology; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and Crispr-based gene editing (Intellia).

Breaking Down Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.65% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 36.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.66% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.65%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.