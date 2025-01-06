What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental CECO underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $36.5, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $34.75, the current average has increased by 5.04%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of CECO Environmental among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aaron Spychalla Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $40.00 $34.00 Bobby Brooks Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $38.00 $35.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $33.00 $35.00 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $35.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CECO Environmental. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CECO Environmental compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of CECO Environmental's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp serves the energy, industrial, and other niche markets. The company operates through the Engineered Systems segment that serves the power generation, refinery, water/wastewater, and midstream oil and gas markets, and Industrial Process Solutions segment, which serves the broad industrial air pollution control, beverage can, fluid handling, electric vehicle production, food and beverage, semi-conductor, process filtration, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, wastewater treatment, wood manufacturing, desalination, and aquaculture markets. The majority of revenue is earned from the Engineered Systems Segment.

CECO Environmental: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: CECO Environmental's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.29%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: CECO Environmental's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CECO Environmental's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.88% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, CECO Environmental adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

