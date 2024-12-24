What Analysts Are Saying About Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Berkshire Hills Bancorp BHLB in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, revealing an average target of $34.12, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Marking an increase of 10.06%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $31.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Berkshire Hills Bancorp among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher O'Connell Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $34.50 $32.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $31.00 $32.00 Laurie Havener Hunsicker Seaport Global Announces Buy $39.00 - Christopher O'Connell Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $32.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Berkshire Hills Bancorp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Berkshire Hills Bancorp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Berkshire Hills Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Berkshire Hills Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Berkshire Hills Bancorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Berkshire Hills Bancorp's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Berkshire Hills Bancorp analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Berkshire Hills Bancorp Better

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc is a holding company. It provides Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, Consumer Lending, Private Banking and Wealth Management services.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Berkshire Hills Bancorp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Berkshire Hills Bancorp's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 34.23%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Berkshire Hills Bancorp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Berkshire Hills Bancorp's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.31%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Berkshire Hills Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.66, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.