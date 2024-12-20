Invesco Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Invesco IVZ, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 13 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 8 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $18.53, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $16.50. Observing a 5.76% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $17.52.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Invesco by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $18.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $18.00 $19.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $19.00 $18.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $20.00 $19.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $19.00 $18.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $19.50 $17.50 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $19.00 $18.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $17.50 $16.50 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $18.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $19.00 $17.50 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $20.00 $17.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $16.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $18.00 $17.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $17.50 $17.25 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $16.50 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Invesco. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Invesco compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Invesco's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Invesco's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Invesco

Invesco provides investment-management services to retail (68% of managed assets) and institutional (32%) clients. At the end of October 2024, the firm had $1.792 trillion in assets under management spread among its equity (58% of AUM), balanced (3%), fixed-income (22%), alternative investment (7%), and money market (10%) operations. Passive products account for 43% of Invesco's total AUM, including 65% of the company's equity operations and 15% of its fixed-income platform. Invesco's us retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country. The firm also has a meaningful presence outside of North America, with 29% of its AUM sourced from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (14%) and Asia (15%).

Invesco: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Invesco's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Invesco's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invesco's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, Invesco adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

