Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Terex Stock

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Terex TEX, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $60.57, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. Experiencing a 4.3% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $63.29.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Terex by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $58.00 $65.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $65.00 $62.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Neutral $55.00 $65.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $62.00 $65.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Neutral $65.00 $63.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $62.00 $63.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $57.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Terex compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Terex's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Terex Better

Terex is a top manufacturer of aerial work platforms, materials processing equipment, and specialty equipment, such as material handlers, cranes, and concrete mixer trucks. Its current composition is a result of numerous acquisitions over several decades and a recent shift to focus on its two core segments after divesting a handful of underperforming businesses. Terex's remaining segments see heavy demand in nonresidential construction as well as in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, and materials management.

Financial Insights: Terex

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Terex's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.05% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Terex's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.26% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Terex's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.66%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Terex's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.32.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

