The Analyst Verdict: Albemarle In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Albemarle ALB during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $120.33, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $79.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.96% increase from the previous average price target of $112.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Albemarle. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Kallo Baird Raises Neutral $103.00 $79.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $133.00 $108.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $127.00 $132.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $170.00 $171.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Neutral $79.00 $85.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Albemarle. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Albemarle compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Albemarle's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Albemarle's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Albemarle Better

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Albemarle

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Albemarle's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -41.37%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Albemarle's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -81.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albemarle's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -13.07%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albemarle's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Albemarle's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.45.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

