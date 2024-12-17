What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares FCNCA has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $2410.71, along with a high estimate of $2700.00 and a low estimate of $2000.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $2255.00, the current average has increased by 6.91%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive First Citizens BancShares. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Holowko UBS Announces Buy $2700.00 - Bernard von-Gizycki Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $2600.00 - Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $2500.00 $2100.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $2625.00 $2025.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $2300.00 $2550.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Neutral $2000.00 $2150.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Neutral $2150.00 $2450.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to First Citizens BancShares. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to First Citizens BancShares. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Citizens BancShares compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Citizens BancShares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of First Citizens BancShares's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into First Citizens BancShares's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on First Citizens BancShares analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Inc is the bank holding company of First Citizens Bank & Trust Company. FCB was founded as the Bank of Smithfield in North Carolina and has expanded through both de novo branching and acquisitions. FCB currently operates in nearly half of the continental United States, but principally takes deposits in the Carolinas. The bank's operations have historically been influenced by the Holding family, which has traditionally held executive and director positions, as well as controlling a large percentage of its outstanding stock. FCB provides a wide range of retail and commercial banking services, including traditional lending and deposit-taking, as well as trust and wealth management. FCB's main source of revenue is net interest income.

Financial Insights: First Citizens BancShares

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining First Citizens BancShares's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.5% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Citizens BancShares's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Citizens BancShares's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.87%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Citizens BancShares's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.28% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, First Citizens BancShares faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.