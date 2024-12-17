Demystifying Inari Medical: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Inari Medical NARI over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $60.67, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. Marking an increase of 5.33%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $57.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Inari Medical's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Lichtman Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $75.00 - Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $50.00 $46.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $52.00 $50.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $74.00 $71.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $67.00 $66.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $46.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Inari Medical. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Inari Medical compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Inari Medical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Inari Medical's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Inari Medical analyst ratings.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat patients suffering from Chronic Venous Disease. Its product portfolio includes; ClotTriever, for the removal of the clot from peripheral blood vessels and treats patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever System product is used for the treatment of pulmonary embolism, InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis, LimFlow system and others. Geographically, the company generates majority of its revenue from United States and rest from International markets.

Inari Medical's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Inari Medical's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.39%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Inari Medical's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.97%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Inari Medical's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Inari Medical's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.68%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, Inari Medical adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

