11 Analysts Assess FactSet Research Systems: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for FactSet Research Systems FDS, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 9 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 6 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $476.27, a high estimate of $525.00, and a low estimate of $380.00. Observing a 5.91% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $449.70.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive FactSet Research Systems is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $409.00 $373.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $503.00 $503.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $525.00 $485.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $521.00 $471.00 Russell Quelch Redburn Atlantic Lowers Sell $380.00 $420.00 David Motemeden Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $470.00 - Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $471.00 $440.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $503.00 $435.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Hold $469.00 $451.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $485.00 $455.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $503.00 $464.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to FactSet Research Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FactSet Research Systems compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of FactSet Research Systems's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of FactSet Research Systems's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on FactSet Research Systems analyst ratings.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the Global investment community. The company aggregates data from third-party data suppliers, news sources, exchanges, brokerages, and contributors into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients (including wealth and corporate clients) account for 82% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software. In 2017, it acquired BISAM, a risk management and performance measurement provider. In 2022, it completed its purchase of CUSIP Global Services.

Understanding the Numbers: FactSet Research Systems's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: FactSet Research Systems's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 August, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: FactSet Research Systems's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FactSet Research Systems's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.71% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FactSet Research Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.82, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.