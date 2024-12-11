Expert Ratings For Masimo

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Masimo MASI during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $179.0, a high estimate of $193.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.57% from the previous average price target of $166.40.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Masimo is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $193.00 $171.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $190.00 $170.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Announces Outperform $170.00 - Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $171.00 $160.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $180.00 $165.00 Marie Thibault BTIG Raises Buy $170.00 $166.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Masimo. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Masimo compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Masimo's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Masimo's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp is a global technology company. The company's segment includes healthcare and non-healthcare. The healthcare business segment is a key revenue driver, develops, manufactures, and markets a variety of noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, hospital automation and connectivity solutions, remote monitoring devices and consumer health products. Its non-healthcare segment includes consumer audio business develops, manufactures, markets sells and licenses premium and luxury audio sound products and related integration technologies.

Financial Insights: Masimo

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Masimo displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.94%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Masimo's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Masimo's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.33%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

