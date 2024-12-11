Expert Outlook: Sutro Biopharma Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Sutro Biopharma STRO, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $13.5, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. No alteration is observed as the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sutro Biopharma. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $11.00 $11.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sutro Biopharma. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sutro Biopharma's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc is a clinical-stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It is mainly engaged in the development of biopharmaceutical products. The company manufactures next-generation protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. Products offered by the company include STRO-001 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma and STRO-002 for the treatment of ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Sutro Biopharma's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Sutro Biopharma's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -49.66%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -572.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sutro Biopharma's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -37.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sutro Biopharma's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -10.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, Sutro Biopharma adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

