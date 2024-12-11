Assessing Vera Bradley: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Vera Bradley VRA, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $5.9, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $5.50. This current average represents a 1.67% decrease from the previous average price target of $6.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Vera Bradley among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Lowers Buy $5.50 $6.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vera Bradley. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vera Bradley compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vera Bradley compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Vera Bradley's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Vera Bradley's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Inc designs women's handbags, travel items, and accessories. Each category comprises a substantial component of total sales, with the bags category comprising the most. most of the company's sales are made directly to customers through Vera Bradley's retail stores and e-commerce sites. The company also has a substantial wholesale business selling to specialty retail and department stores. Almost all company sales are in the United States. Vera Bradley uses third-party manufacturers in Asia to produce its products, and the company distributes the products through its distribution center in Indiana. The Company has three reportable segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The majority of revenue is from the Vera Bradley Direct segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Vera Bradley's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Vera Bradley's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.54%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Vera Bradley's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.15%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vera Bradley's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vera Bradley's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.53%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.31.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

