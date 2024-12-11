Analyst Scoreboard: 5 Ratings For VICI Props

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for VICI Props VICI, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $35.2, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.33% from the previous average price target of $34.40.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of VICI Props among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Outperform $33.00 $34.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $35.00 $34.00 Conor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $36.00 $33.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $37.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to VICI Props. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of VICI Props compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for VICI Props's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of VICI Props's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on VICI Props analyst ratings.

About VICI Props

VICI Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust based in the United States. It engaged in the business of owning and acquiring gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations, subject to long-term triple net leases. The company's operating segments are real property business and golf course business. The Real property business segment consists of leased real property whereas the Golf course business segment consists of several golf courses. Its golf courses include the Cascata Golf Course, the Rio Secco Golf Course, the Grand Bear Golf Course, and the Chariot Run Golf Course.

VICI Props: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, VICI Props showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.67% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: VICI Props's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 75.97%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): VICI Props's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.64% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: VICI Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

