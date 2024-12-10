Key Takeaways From FIGS Analyst Ratings

FIGS FIGS underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $5.62, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Highlighting a 6.33% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $6.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive FIGS. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $4.50 $5.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $7.00 $7.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $4.00 $5.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $7.00 $7.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to FIGS. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to FIGS. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FIGS compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FIGS compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of FIGS's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on FIGS analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About FIGS

FIGS Inc is a healthcare apparel company. The Company designs and sells scrubwear and non-scrubwear, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear and other apparel. The Company markets and sells its products in the United States. Sales are generated through the Company's digital platforms.

FIGS's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining FIGS's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.51% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: FIGS's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.21%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): FIGS's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): FIGS's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: FIGS's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.