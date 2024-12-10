The Analyst Landscape: 6 Takes On Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics SLN underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Silence Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $64.0, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Silence Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $49.00 $49.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Silence Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Silence Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Silence Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Silence Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Silence Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics PLC is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel molecules incorporating short-interfering ribonucleic acid. its pipeline products are; SLN360 therapy designed to temporarily block a specific gene's message that would otherwise trigger an unwanted effect. By silencing the LPA gene, the levels of Lp(a) are lowered, which in turn is expected to lower the risks of heart diseases, heart attacks, and strokes, and SLN124 therapy aims to temporarily silence TMPRSS6, a gene that prevents the liver from producing a particular hormone that controls iron levels in the body hepcidin. As hepcidin increases, iron levels in the blood are expected to decrease, which may increase the production of healthy red blood cells, thereby reducing anemia.

Breaking Down Silence Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Silence Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -59.19%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -2365.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Silence Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -26.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Silence Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -15.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, Silence Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

