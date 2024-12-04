Decoding 10 Analyst Evaluations For Cullen/Frost Bankers

Analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 2 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 2 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $122.3, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.73% increase from the previous average price target of $117.90.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Cullen/Frost Bankers among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brady Gailey Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $140.00 $120.00 David Rochester Compass Point Raises Neutral $122.00 $111.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Sell $113.00 $104.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $136.00 $125.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $130.00 $118.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $115.00 $123.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Lowers Sell $104.00 $107.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $117.00 $121.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Neutral $123.00 $124.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $123.00 $126.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cullen/Frost Bankers. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cullen/Frost Bankers. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cullen/Frost Bankers compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cullen/Frost Bankers compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cullen/Frost Bankers's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Cullen/Frost Bankers's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cullen/Frost Bankers analyst ratings.

Discovering Cullen/Frost Bankers: A Closer Look

Cullen/Frost is a regional us bank with around $50 billion in assets (as of 2023 year-end), and it focuses exclusively on the Texas market. The bank has deep expertise in this market. It has implemented a relationship-based approach to banking that has garnered a strong market share in San Antonio. Cullen/Frost is also expanding into Houston, Dallas, and Austin market regions through branch openings. The bank's sweet spot is small to medium-size Texas-based commercial clients.

Cullen/Frost Bankers: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cullen/Frost Bankers's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.42%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.65%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cullen/Frost Bankers's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.81%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Cullen/Frost Bankers adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.