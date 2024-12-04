Assessing Axos Financial: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Axos Financial AX, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $81.4, a high estimate of $91.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. This current average has increased by 5.71% from the previous average price target of $77.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Axos Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $91.00 $74.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $74.00 $72.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $85.00 $82.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Announces Buy $82.00 - David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Neutral $75.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Axos Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axos Financial compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axos Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Axos Financial's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Axos Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Axos Financial Better

Axos Financial Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its bank subsidiary, BofI Federal Bank, a nationwide bank that provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small to medium-size businesses in certain sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Its operating segments are banking business segment and securities business segment . The bank distributed its products through a wide range of retail distribution channels, including only banking brands, affinity groups, and sales teams, among others. The majority of the bank's mortgage exposure is titled toward the state of California, particularly its southern region. Net interest income is a majority of the bank's revenue.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Axos Financial

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Axos Financial's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 30.91% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Axos Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 35.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axos Financial's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.78%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axos Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.48%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.17.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

