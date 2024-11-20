The Analyst Verdict: SI-BONE In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated SI-BONE SIBN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated SI-BONE and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $18.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $19.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. Holding firm without variation, the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of SI-BONE by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Samuel Brodovsky Truist Securities Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Samuel Brodovsky Truist Securities Lowers Buy $16.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SI-BONE. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of SI-BONE's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering SI-BONE: A Closer Look

SI-BONE Inc is a medical device company, that develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. Its products include a series of patented titanium implants and the instruments used to implant them, as well as implantable bone products such as iFuse-3D, iFuse-TORQ and iFuse Bedrock Granite which have applications across sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult spinal deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Key Indicators: SI-BONE's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: SI-BONE's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.6%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SI-BONE's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -16.3%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SI-BONE's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.99%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SI-BONE's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: SI-BONE's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

