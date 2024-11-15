Evaluating Western Midstream: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Western Midstream WES has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $39.5, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.43% from the previous average price target of $39.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Western Midstream by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shneur Gershuni UBS Lowers Neutral $37.00 $40.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $40.00 $42.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $41.00 $38.00 Shneur Gershuni UBS Raises Neutral $39.00 $38.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $42.00 $42.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $38.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Western Midstream. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Western Midstream. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Western Midstream compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Western Midstream compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Western Midstream's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Western Midstream's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Western Midstream analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Western Midstream

Western Midstream Partners LP is a US-based company which own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. The company through its subsidiary is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, NGLs and crude oil. It owns or has investments in assets located in the Rocky Mountains (Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming), the Mid-Continent (Kansas and Oklahoma), North-central Pennsylvania and Texas.

Western Midstream: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Western Midstream's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.83% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Western Midstream's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 31.9%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Midstream's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.64%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Midstream's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.24%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Western Midstream's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.45. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.