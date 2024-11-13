Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Pentair Through Analyst Insights

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Pentair PNR, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 5 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $110.85, along with a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $103.00. Marking an increase of 9.84%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $100.92.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Pentair among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $115.00 $110.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $115.00 $101.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Buy $110.00 $95.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $115.00 $110.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $110.00 $106.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $103.00 $93.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $108.00 $105.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $110.00 $98.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $110.00 $100.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $101.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $110.00 $97.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $96.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Pentair. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pentair compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pentair compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Pentair's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Pentair's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Pentair

Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Pentair's business is organized into three segments: pool, water technologies, and flow. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $4.1 billion in revenue in 2023.

Pentair: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Pentair's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.53%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Pentair's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.05%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pentair's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pentair's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pentair's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.5.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

