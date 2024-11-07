A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Invesco Through 16 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 16 analysts have released ratings for Invesco IVZ, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 13 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 9 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $18.19, along with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.76% increase from the previous average price target of $17.20.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Invesco is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $20.00 $19.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $19.00 $18.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $19.50 $17.50 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $19.00 $18.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $17.50 $16.50 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $18.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $19.00 $17.50 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $20.00 $17.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $16.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $18.00 $17.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $17.50 $17.25 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $16.50 $16.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $16.00 - Benjamin Budish Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $18.00 - Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $18.00 $17.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $17.00 $16.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Invesco

Invesco provides investment-management services to retail (66% of managed assets) and institutional (34%) clients. At the end of August 2024, the firm had $1.752 trillion in assets under management spread among its equity (58% of AUM), balanced (4%), fixed-income (23%), alternative investment (7%), and money market (8%) operations. Passive products account for 42% of Invesco's total AUM, including 65% of the company's equity operations and 15% of its fixed-income platform. Invesco's US retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country. The firm also has a meaningful presence outside of North America, with 28% of its AUM sourced from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (14%) and Asia (14%).

Invesco's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Invesco's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.09% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Invesco's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invesco's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invesco's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Invesco's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.69, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

