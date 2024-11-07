Where MasterCraft Boat Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on MasterCraft Boat Hldgs MCFT, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated MasterCraft Boat Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $19.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. Marking an increase of 5.56%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $18.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of MasterCraft Boat Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Hold $22.00 $15.00 Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $17.00 $20.00 Drew Crum Stifel Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Maintains Hold $15.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MasterCraft Boat Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MasterCraft Boat Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind MasterCraft Boat Hldgs

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and markets performance sport boats and outboard boats. The company is based in the United States and operates in three brand-specific segments. The MasterCraft segment generates the majority of the company's revenue and includes inboard boats for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing. The Pontoon segment produces pontoon boats at its Owosso, Michigan facility. Pontoon boats are used for general recreational boating. The Aviara segment produces luxury day boats at its Merritt Island, Florida facility. Aviara boats are used for general recreational boating.

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -59.67%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -11.96% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, MasterCraft Boat Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

