Evaluating Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $101.29, a high estimate of $116.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. Marking an increase of 3.66%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $97.71.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $95.00 $82.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $116.00 $116.00 Yaron Werber TD Cowen Raises Buy $73.00 $61.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $116.00 $116.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $77.00 $77.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $116.00 $116.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $116.00 $116.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical analyst ratings.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a USA-based biopharmaceutical company. It identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on serious, debilitating genetic diseases. The company's medicine portfolio includes Crysvita, Dojolvi, and Mepsevii. Crysvita is indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older. Mepsevii is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 35.75%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -89.51% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -45.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.