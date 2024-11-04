33 Analysts Assess Okta: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 33 analysts have shared their insights on Okta OKTA, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 4 19 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 7 2 10 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $100.03, with a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 10.4% lower than the prior average price target of $111.64.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Okta by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $92.00 $100.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $97.00 $113.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Outperform $95.00 $105.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $82.00 $90.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $75.00 $85.00 Gray Powell BTIG Lowers Buy $98.00 $128.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $90.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $80.00 $95.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Neutral $92.00 $104.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $101.00 $125.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $85.00 $100.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Hold $85.00 $100.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $85.00 $110.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Neutral $110.00 $115.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Hold $100.00 $110.00 Richard Davis Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $90.00 $95.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Buy $108.00 $122.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $85.00 $100.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $103.00 $100.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $105.00 $110.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $100.00 $110.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $113.00 $130.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $95.00 $105.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $92.00 $104.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Buy $108.00 $120.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $100.00 Madeline Brooks B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $75.00 $135.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Outperform $105.00 $108.00 Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Okta. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Okta. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Okta compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Okta compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Okta's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Okta's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Okta analyst ratings.

Discovering Okta: A Closer Look

Okta is a cloud-native security company that focuses on identity and access management. The San Francisco-based firm went public in 2017 and focuses on two key client stakeholder groups: workforces and customers. Okta's workforce offerings enable a company's employees to securely access its cloud-based and on-premises resources. The firm's customer offerings allow its clients' customers to securely access the client's applications.

Financial Milestones: Okta's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Okta's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.19% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Okta's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.49%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Okta's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.48%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Okta's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.2.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.