Decoding 11 Analyst Evaluations For Core & Main

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Core & Main CNM, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $49.55, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Highlighting a 10.72% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $55.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Core & Main by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $60.00 $53.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $52.00 - Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $44.00 $52.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $50.00 $57.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $52.00 $64.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $53.00 $60.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $34.00 $38.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $57.00 $65.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $38.00 $50.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Outperform $53.00 $62.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $52.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Core & Main. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Core & Main. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Core & Main compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Core & Main compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Core & Main's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Core & Main's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Core & Main analyst ratings.

Get to Know Core & Main Better

Core & Main Inc is a specialty distributor focusing on water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and services. Catering to municipalities, private water companies, and contractors, it serves municipal, non-residential, and residential markets nationwide. Its diverse product line includes pipes, valves, fittings, storm drainage products, fire protection products, and meter products. Revenue is primarily generated from pipes, valves, and fittings. The company operates across three construction sectors: municipal, non-residential, and residential, contributing to reliable infrastructure development nationwide.

Financial Insights: Core & Main

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Core & Main's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.53%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Core & Main's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Core & Main's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.41%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.6.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.