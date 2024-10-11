Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring UnitedHealth Group Through Analyst Insights

In the preceding three months, 18 analysts have released ratings for UnitedHealth Group UNH, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 13 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 7 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for UnitedHealth Group, revealing an average target of $615.78, a high estimate of $680.00, and a low estimate of $591.00. Observing a 6.75% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $576.82.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of UnitedHealth Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Announces Overweight $675.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Buy $680.00 $640.00 David Toung Argus Research Raises Buy $600.00 $570.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Buy $601.00 $546.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $604.00 $560.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $630.00 $525.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $640.00 $600.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $615.00 $555.00 David Windley Jefferies Raises Buy $647.00 $481.00 Michael Ha Baird Raises Outperform $640.00 $597.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $615.00 $595.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to UnitedHealth Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of UnitedHealth Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for UnitedHealth Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

UnitedHealth Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: UnitedHealth Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: UnitedHealth Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.31%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): UnitedHealth Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.79%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, UnitedHealth Group faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

