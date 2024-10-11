What Analysts Are Saying About Oil States International Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Oil States International OIS, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $6.25, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 9.16%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Oil States International by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $9.00 $10.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $5.00 $5.50 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Neutral $5.50 $4.50 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $5.50 $7.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Oil States International. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oil States International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Oil States International's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Oil States International's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Oil States International analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Oil States International

Oil States International Inc is a provider of manufactured products and services to the energy, industrial and military sectors. Manufactured products include engineered capital equipment as well as products consumed in the drilling, well construction and production of oil and natural gas. The company sells its products and services to national oil and natural gas companies, oil and natural gas companies, onshore and offshore drilling companies and other oilfield services, defense and industrial companies. The company operates through three business segments, Offshore/Manufactured Products, Well Site Services and Downhole Technologies. It erns maximum revenue from Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Oil States International

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Oil States International's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.56%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oil States International's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.18% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oil States International's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.13% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Oil States International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

