Deep Dive Into Reinsurance Gr Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Reinsurance Gr RGA, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $240.0, a high estimate of $255.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. This current average has increased by 5.26% from the previous average price target of $228.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Reinsurance Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $244.00 $239.00 Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Announces Hold $235.00 - Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $250.00 $255.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $222.00 $220.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $242.00 $237.00 Wilma Burdis Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $250.00 $228.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Overweight $255.00 - Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $236.00 $238.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $239.00 $236.00 Mark Dwelle RBC Capital Raises Outperform $235.00 $225.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $220.00 $208.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $252.00 $194.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Reinsurance Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Reinsurance Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Reinsurance Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Reinsurance Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Reinsurance Gr

Reinsurance Group of America Inc is an insurance holding company with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The core products and services include life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, financial solutions, facultative underwriting, and product development. The company's operations are divided into traditional and financial solution businesses.

Reinsurance Gr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Reinsurance Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.4% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Reinsurance Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.18%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reinsurance Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.11%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reinsurance Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.19% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.52, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

