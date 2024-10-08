What Analysts Are Saying About PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated PROCEPT BioRobotics PRCT, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $83.57, a high estimate of $99.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.07% increase from the previous average price target of $74.57.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive PROCEPT BioRobotics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $75.00 $75.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Raises Buy $99.00 $75.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $74.00 Craig Bijou B of A Securities Raises Buy $94.00 $80.00 Nathan Treybeck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $69.00 $67.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $74.00 $79.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $79.00 $72.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PROCEPT BioRobotics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PROCEPT BioRobotics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PROCEPT BioRobotics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of PROCEPT BioRobotics's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PROCEPT BioRobotics analyst ratings.

Get to Know PROCEPT BioRobotics Better

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System,, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery, with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. The company's assets are based in the United States. Its revenue is generated from sales of the AquaBeam Robotic System and the accompanying single-use disposable handpieces.

Financial Milestones: PROCEPT BioRobotics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining PROCEPT BioRobotics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 61.17% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -48.03%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PROCEPT BioRobotics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.94%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PROCEPT BioRobotics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, PROCEPT BioRobotics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

