Critical Insights From Penumbra Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

16 analysts have shared their evaluations of Penumbra PEN during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 3 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $205.94, a high estimate of $263.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. This current average has decreased by 15.65% from the previous average price target of $244.14.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Penumbra. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $222.00 $205.00 Mathew Blackman Stifel Announces Buy $238.00 - Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $263.00 - Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $224.00 $187.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $200.00 $178.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Lowers Buy $187.00 $232.00 David Rescott Baird Lowers Outperform $180.00 $231.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $205.00 $289.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $200.00 $230.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $200.00 $260.00 Jason Mills Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $176.00 $272.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $150.00 $289.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $178.00 $265.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $230.00 $280.00 Kallum Titchmarsh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $210.00 $235.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Lowers Buy $232.00 $265.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Penumbra. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Penumbra. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Penumbra compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Penumbra compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Penumbra's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Penumbra's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Penumbra analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Penumbra

Penumbra Inc develops and manufactures medical devices for the neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets. Its products are sold to hospitals and are developed for use by specialist physicians. The neurovascular product category contributes to the majority of revenue. Within the neurovascular business, the firm offers products for neurovascular access, ischemic stroke, neurovascular embolization, and neurosurgical tool markets. In the peripheral vascular business, the firm sells devices related to peripheral embolization and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Penumbra: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Penumbra displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.49%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Penumbra's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Penumbra's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Penumbra's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.87%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.2.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.