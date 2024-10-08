Demystifying SolarEdge Technologies: Insights From 22 Analyst Reviews

22 analysts have shared their evaluations of SolarEdge Technologies SEDG during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 17 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 1 3M Ago 1 1 13 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $28.27, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. A decline of 23.49% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of SolarEdge Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $23.00 $28.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $35.00 $40.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Underperform $17.00 $27.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Hold $27.00 - Jordan Levy Truist Securities Maintains Hold $20.00 $20.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $25.00 $40.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $19.00 $25.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $35.00 $37.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $41.00 $46.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Lowers Buy $35.00 $50.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $25.00 $31.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $23.00 $27.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $25.00 $29.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $20.00 $28.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $24.00 $36.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $27.00 $38.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $28.00 $60.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $27.00 $55.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $29.00 $25.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Neutral $31.00 $29.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $50.00 $49.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $36.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SolarEdge Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SolarEdge Technologies compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SolarEdge Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for SolarEdge Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of SolarEdge Technologies's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

SolarEdge Technologies: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: SolarEdge Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -73.23%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -49.29%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SolarEdge Technologies's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SolarEdge Technologies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: SolarEdge Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.35.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

