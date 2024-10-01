Breaking Down Nevro: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Nevro NVRO were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $7.31, along with a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $5.50. A decline of 36.05% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Nevro among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $6.00 $6.89 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Announces Neutral $6.89 - Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $5.50 $10.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $7.00 $16.00 Mike Polark Baird Lowers Neutral $8.00 $11.00 Nathan Treybeck Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $5.50 $13.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $7.00 $12.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $10.00 $11.00 Cecilia Furlong Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $14.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Sell $8.20 $9.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Nevro. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Nevro. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Nevro compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Nevro compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Nevro's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Nevro's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Nevro's Background

Nevro Corp is a medical device company. Its key product is the HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain. Senza generates electrical impulses to relieve pain. The system is implanted by physicians and controlled by patients. It consists of leads, a trial stimulator, an implantable pulse generator, surgical tools, a clinician laptop programmer, a patient remote control, and a mobile charger. The company generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Financial Milestones: Nevro's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Nevro faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.27% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Nevro's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -18.79%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nevro's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -7.08%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nevro's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -3.26%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Nevro's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.88, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

