The Latest Analyst Ratings For Navient

Analysts' ratings for Navient NAVI over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $14.6, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.02%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Navient. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nathaniel Richam-Odoi B of A Securities Announces Neutral $17.00 - Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $16.00 $15.00 Terry Ma Barclays Lowers Underweight $10.00 $11.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $15.00 $16.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $15.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Navient. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Navient. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Navient compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Navient compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Navient's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Navient's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Navient analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Navient

Navient Corp provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. It operates business in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending and Business Processing.

Key Indicators: Navient's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Navient's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -19.54% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Navient's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Navient's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Navient's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Navient's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 19.06. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.