Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Frontier Communications

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Frontier Communications FYBR during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $35.36, a high estimate of $38.50, and a low estimate of $32.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.71% increase from the previous average price target of $32.83.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Frontier Communications among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Caleb Stein Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.50 $31.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $37.00 $35.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $35.00 $32.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Overweight $35.00 $33.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $32.00 $29.00 Batya Levi UBS Announces Buy $33.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Frontier Communications. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Frontier Communications. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Frontier Communications compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Frontier Communications compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Frontier Communications's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Frontier Communications's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Frontier Communications analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Parent Inc offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. It offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses.

Frontier Communications: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Frontier Communications showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.66% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Frontier Communications's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Frontier Communications's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Frontier Communications's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.19, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.