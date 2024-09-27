Assessing Impinj: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Impinj PI over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 6 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Impinj, revealing an average target of $200.0, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 15.61% increase from the previous average price target of $173.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Impinj. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $225.00 $180.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $205.00 $205.00 Troy Jensen Lake Street Raises Buy $190.00 $155.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $205.00 $172.00 Scott Searle Roth MKM Raises Buy $175.00 $145.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $205.00 $205.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $195.00 $195.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $205.00 - Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $215.00 $150.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $180.00 $150.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Impinj. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Impinj compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Impinj's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Impinj's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Impinj analyst ratings.

Discovering Impinj: A Closer Look

Impinj Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Geographically, the company has a business presence in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, of which key revenue is derived from the operations in the Asia Pacific region.

Understanding the Numbers: Impinj's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Impinj's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.2%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Impinj's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.82% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Impinj's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.32% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Impinj's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.51. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

