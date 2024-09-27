Analyst Expectations For Unum Gr's Future

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Unum Gr UNM, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $66.33, with a high estimate of $73.00 and a low estimate of $57.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.77% from the previous average price target of $62.71.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Unum Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $66.00 $64.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Overweight $73.00 - Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $69.00 $66.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $70.00 $62.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $65.00 $64.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $69.00 $62.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $57.00 - Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $64.00 $63.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $64.00 $58.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Unum Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Unum Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Unum Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Unum Gr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Unum Gr's Background

Unum Group is a provider of group and individual income protection insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and other countries. It is the largest domestic disability insurer, with the majority of premiums generated from employer plans. The company also offers a complementary portfolio of other insurance products, including long-term care insurance, life insurance, and employer- and employee-paid group benefits. It has the following operating business segments: Unum US, Unum International, and Colonial Life. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Unum US segment. The firm markets its products primarily through brokers.

Financial Insights: Unum Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Unum Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.6% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Unum Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.15% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.77%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Unum Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.63% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.33.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

